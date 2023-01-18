CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in crash
January 18, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The California Highway Patrol identified the 70-year-old Paso Robles man who died in a crash on Highway 46 on Tuesday afternoon as Richard Clement.
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Clement was headed westbound on Highway 46 when his dodge truck drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the shoulder of the road. Clement then drove back across both lanes of the highway and down an embankment in front of Tooth and Nail Winery.
Responders pronounced Clement deceased at the scene.
Investigators suspect Clement suffered a medical emergency prior to driving off the highway.
