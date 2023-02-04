Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2.

On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital and deputies began to search for the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Ricardo Lopez of Guadalupe.

Shortly after noon on Feb. 2, deputies arrested Lopez near Mesa View Drive in rural Nipomo. Deputies then booked Lopez in the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

