Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
February 4, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2.
On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Emergency responders transported the victim to a local hospital and deputies began to search for the alleged shooter, 20-year-old Ricardo Lopez of Guadalupe.
Shortly after noon on Feb. 2, deputies arrested Lopez near Mesa View Drive in rural Nipomo. Deputies then booked Lopez in the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines