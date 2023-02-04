SLO McLintocks’ temporarily closes over liquor license suspension

February 4, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

F. McLintocks’ Saloon and Dining House in downtown San Luis Obispo has temporarily closed after the state of California suspended its liquor license.

McLintocks’ closed its bar and restaurant on Higuera Street, rather than operating without alcohol. It will stay closed from Jan. 19 through Feb. 17.



California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended McLintocks’ license for multiple violations stemming from an incident in which employees assaulted a patron, Bryce Avalos, a communications analyst for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control told the Tribune.

In Oct. 2021, employees assaulted a patron, resulting in serious bodily injury. After the assault, multiple employees committed additional violations, including obstructing officers attempting to investigate and preventing the apprehension of suspects, Avalos told the Tribune.

Loading...