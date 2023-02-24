Missing Arroyo Grande mother and son located

February 24, 2023

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has located a 3-year-old boy whom his mother took without the permission of San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services (CWS).

Investigators had been searching for both Arroyo Grande woman Iryie Rea, 20, and her son, Moziak Rea. Since the mother left with her child without CWS permission, county staff managed to secure an arrest warrant for her.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported Iryie Rea was associated with a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

Then on Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office announced the 3-year-old boy had been safely located and that investigators were no longer searching for his mother.

