Newsom clashes with Walgreens over abortion drugs

March 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized Walgreens’ decision not to dispense the abortion pill in states where Republican officials have threatened legal action, before he took a swing at the pharmacy.

Newsom is now pulling back the state’s renewal of a multi-million dollar contract with Walgreens because of the company’s decision not to dispense the abortion medication Mifepristone in 21 states. On Monday, Newsom ordered a review of all contracts between California and Walgreens.

The state has paid Walgreens approximately $54 million to provide medications to inmates in California’s correctional system. The contract between the state and Walgreens was slated to renew on May 1.

On Wednesday, at Newsom’s directive, the state gave formal notice that it is withdrawing the planned contract renewal, and instead will explore other options for furnishing the same services.

“California will not stand by as corporations cave to extremists and cut off critical access to reproductive care and freedom,” Newsom said. “California is on track to be the fourth largest economy in the world and we will leverage our market power to defend the right to choose.”

Loading...