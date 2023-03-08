SLO County residents bracing for rain, wind, flooding
March 8, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
While San Luis Obispo County residents continue to clean up from a series of atmospheric rivers and winter storms, more rain is on the way.
The latest atmospheric river is forecast to push through the Central Coast on Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Expect rainfall of 5 inches to 10 inches on the north coastal areas and 2 inches to 4 inches throughout the rest of the county, according to the National Weather Service.
SLO County will be under a flood watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.
“Excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” according to the National Weather Service. “Extensive street flooding is likely.”
