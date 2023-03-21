SLO County Administrative Officer Wade Horton resigns

March 21, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer Wade Horton resigned amid an evaluation request, County Counsel Rita Neal announced following a Board of Supervisor closed session on Tuesday. Horton agreed to lead the county until May 1.

A member of the new majority on the SLO County Board of Supervisors called for a performance review of Horton several weeks ago. County officials are not disclosing which of three county supervisors – Bruce Gibson, Jimmy Paulding or Dawn Ortiz Legg – requested the review.

Under Government Code 54957, during the evaluation the supervisors had the option to discipline or dismiss Horton.

While the board agenda refers to an “annual performance evaluation” of Horton, this was the first performance review scheduled since he was appointed as head of the county in 2017.

During Tuesday’s closed session, the board accepted Horton’s resignation in a 5-0 vote.

