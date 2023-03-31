SLO County man receives 250 years in prison for sexually abusing children

March 30, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 57-year-old man to 250 years to life in prison for raping a child and sexually abusing two other children in San Luis Obispo County.

From Aug. 2018 through Aug. 2021, Craig Anthony Grunow sexually assaulted children at his home in the Heritage Ranch area. Grunow knew two of the victims well. He abused the third victim after the child came to his home as a guest.

In January, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Grunow of one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and 10 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

Jurors also convicted Grunow of an enhancement for committing lewd acts on multiple victims under the age of 14. The enhancement required a sentence of 25 years to life in prison for each eligible offense.

On Thursday, all three victims appeared at Grunow’s sentencing hearing. One of the victims submitted a written statement. Likewise, two relatives spoke about the effect the crimes had on the victims and their families.

Judge Timothy Covello commended the victims for their testimony. The victims were poised, truthful and courageous, Covello said.

The judge issued Grunow the maximum sentence he could receive.

“California law still protects its most vulnerable citizens by authorizing a sentence of life imprisonment for this type of child molestation case,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement following the sentencing. “This sentence should ensure that this predator is never able to harm a child again. The bravery of these young survivors should encourage all other victims of sexual abuse to report and seek help from law enforcement.”

