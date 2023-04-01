SLO house fire displaces residents

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire scorched a house in San Luis Obispo Friday afternoon, leaving the home uninhabitable.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a blaze on the porch of a house in the 1100 block of Buchon Street. The blaze spread into the attic of the home, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguished the blaze with assistance from Cal Fire personnel.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is working to assist displaced residents.

