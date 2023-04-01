Two Atascadero men busted for allegedly selling drugs to children

April 1, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly selling drugs to children between the ages of 12 and 17, police said.

In Jan. 2023, while investigating a gang related shooting involving two teens, detectives learned of an adult who was reportedly selling marijuana to juveniles in Atascadero. A month later, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Devon Court and seized a large quantity of marijuana and other evidence of marijuana sales to minors.

Officers then learned their suspect was working with two other adults to sell marijuana, psilocybin and LSD to children, police said. The three suspects were using social media applications to communicate and coordinate sales under the username “Masterpuffz.”

On March 30, with the assistance of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, officers served search warrants at two apartments on Santa Ysabel Avenue. Officers seized large quantities of marijuana, psilocybin, THC vape products, and custom packaging with the “Masterpuffz” logo. In one apartment, several firearms were located in a safe amongst the controlled substances.

Officers arrested Connor Edward Winter, 23, of Atascadero for allegedly selling a controlled substances to minors, selling marijuana to a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony, and committing a felony while armed and booked him in the SLO County Jail.

Officers also arrested David Javier Mendez, 26, of Atascadero for allegedly selling a controlled substances to minors, selling marijuana to a minor and conspiracy to commit a felony and booked him in the SLO County Jail. Both men posted bail and were released from jail.

The social media accounts connected to the investigation appear to have been deactivated.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the illegal activities of the named suspects or the screen name and logo “Masterpuffz” to contact to detective Rodriguez at (805) 461-5051 or srodriguez@atascadero.org.

