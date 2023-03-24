Tornadoes hit cities in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties

March 24, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two tornadoes hit California this week, one in Santa Barbara County.

On Tuesday evening, a tornado tore through Carpinteria. The following day, a tornado hit Montebello, a city located east of Los Angeles. The tornadoes each injured one person.

The Carpinteria tornado formed as a waterspout offshore, then moved onshore, according to the National Weather Service.

It damaged 25 mobile homes at Sandpiper Village, a metal carport at the mobile home park, broke multiple windows and ripped off metal roofs. It also damaged a nearby tree.

The wind speed was approximately 75 mph.

On Wednesday morning, a stronger tornado hit an industrial area of Montebello, sending debris flying in the air. The twister damaged 17 structures, of which officials red tagged 11.

The Montebello tornado collapsed nearly the entire roof of one building. It also caused car and tree damage and snapped a power pole.

With a wind speed of approximately 110 mph, it registered as the strongest tornado to impact the Los Angeles metro area since 1983.

The National Weather Service rated the Carpinteria tornado an EF-0 and the Montebello twister an EF-1.

