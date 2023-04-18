Dow calls for extending statute of limitations for sex crimes

April 18, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow called at an event on Monday for California to extend the statute of limitations for felony domestic violence and sexual assault crimes. [KCOY]

At an annual event held by the DA’s office in support of crime victims’ rights, Dow asked the local community to support a pair of bills in the state Legislature that would extend the statute of limitations for those two categories of offenses. Dow said it is important for California to eliminate the statute of limitations for felony sex crimes and seven U.S. states have already done so.

“There should be no limit, no time limit on a victim of rape, or a victim of child sexual assault, to be able to have the criminal and victim justice system come and support them,” Dow said.

Dow added that crime victims in California are frustrated with the state’s criminal justice reforms.

“Since 2011, our state has been focused on prison populations and reducing populations, and so they’ve been working on the criminal justice system to reform it, and all the while, not realizing that these changes have an affect on the victims of crime,” Dow said. “Victims are frustrated when they see their offender out in the community long before they served their entire sentence.”

