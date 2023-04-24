Encampment fire burns brush behind San Luis Cemetery
April 23, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Smoke rolled into the air on Sunday afternoon after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to brush behind a cemetery in San Luis Obispo.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning next to the intersection of Higuera Street and Elks Lane, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled the vegetation fire, containing the blaze to a 20 feet by 20 feet area.
There were no injuries or structures damaged during the fire.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines