Find great deals on dining and more in SLO County

April 7, 2023

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, legal services, automotive, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Enjoy ocean front dining at the SeaVenture Restaurant in Pismo Beach. During April, foodies can enjoy a three-course meal for $60 per person.

1rst course

Grilled artichoke – with roasted garlic aioli

2nd course



Roasted lamb chops – with mint jelly, sautéed baby carrots and green olives, potatoes au gratin

3rd course

Ricotta Fritto – with blackberry sauce and chocolate

Call (805) 773-3463 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

order or to make a reservation.

Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita

Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5, a $10 discount, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Call (805) 365-7045 for a to-go

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still providing 2020 prices on most items.

Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach

Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during April at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $60 per person.

First impressions



Thai chicken lettuce endive

Main event



Pork Belly Udon: Thinly sliced slow cooked pork belly topped with apple fennel salad, shiitake mushrooms, peas, soft boiled shoyu marinated egg. Udon noodles served with seasonal veggies

Finale



Sugared banana jackfruit springroll: Sweet bananas and jack fruit served with bourbon caramel sauce

Call (805) 773-2511 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During April, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person, no substitutions.

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Watermelon salad – watermelon, arugula, fresh mint with a hot honey citrus vinaigrette

Blood orange salad – frisee, arugula, blood orange, red onions, pine nuts, with cilantro citrus vinaigrette

2nd course, choice of one entree



Spring Vegetable Pasta – house made fettuccini, springtime vegetables, fresh tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese

New York Steak – 10 oz. served with garlic Parmesan pomme fritz and house maple bacon ketchup

Market Fish – pan seared with fingerling potatoes, bacon and garden vegetables. Served with white wine buerre blanc sauce

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Marbled Panna Cotta

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo

Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in April. Your custom estate plan includes your will,

revocable trust, power of attorney, and health care designation.

Jenkins’ estate plans can make it possible to pass your home, ranch or

farm to children or grandchildren with a stable or discounted property

tax assessment. Charitable bequests as part of your legacy require the

attention to detail you get at the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins.

Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.

Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins this week.

Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with spiral-cut ham at $2.59 a pound, artichokes at $1.99 each, and green beans at 99 cents a pound. Click here for additional weekly special.

Loading...