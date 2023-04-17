Man airlifted to hospital after Lompoc shooting

April 17, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel airlifted a man in serious condition to the hospital after a gunman shot him in Lompoc Monday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a person reported a shooting in the 400 block of W. Pine Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to police

A helicopter airlifted the man to Cottage Hospital for treatment for a life-threatening injury. His current condition is unclear.

Investigators request that anyone who has information about the shooting contact the Lompoc Police Department.

