Teen gunman critically wounded in Lompoc shooting
April 22, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A gunman shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old boy in Lompoc on Thursday evening. The victim was involved in a shooting when an associate accidentally shot him, according to police..
Shortly after 10 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of North F Street and East Cherry Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a teen suffering from a single gunshot wound.
First responders transported the teen to Marian Regional Medical Center and later to another hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. The teen remains in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
