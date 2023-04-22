Cambria hires new general manager
By KAREN VELIE
The Cambria Community Services District Board voted 4-1 on Thursday to appoint Matthew McElhenie as general manager, with Director Tom Gray dissenting.
McElhenie replaces John Weigold who left in November for another position. District Engineer Ray Dienzo filled in during the interim.
For 15 years, McElhenie worked as a paramedic in the Cambria area.
He has a doctorate of public administration degree, a master’s degree in public safety administration and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
“These unique and diverse experiences are what I believe will contribute to our community’s continued success and growth,” McElhenie wrote in a press release. “I am committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in all aspects of city governance.”
