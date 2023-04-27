Temporary access available for people trapped near Lake Nacimiento

April 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County crews finished construction of a temporary access road for residents stranded after Chimney Rock Road south of Lake Nacimiento collapsed during the storms in mid-March.

Crews placed a drainage pipe before moving large boulders over the pipe. The temporary access road will allow the hundreds of residents in the area a route in and out of the area while the repairs on Chimney Rock Road are completed.

For more than a month, residents of the Running Dear Ranch, CAL-Shasta and Tri-Counties neighborhoods needed to travel by boat on Lake Nacimiento in order to access nearby areas of the region.

In January, an atmospheric river eroded soil between Chimney Rock Road and culverts beneath it. The road collapsed, stranding residents. Workers then quickly rebuilt the road.

On March 10, a storm again washed away the section of Chimney Rock Road in the area of the culverts. This time, the storm created a significantly larger chasm.

Repairs to Chimney Rock Road are slated to be completed in May.

