The battle between green and fossil fuel energy

April 23, 2023

OPINION by LARRY BITNER

To understand how politics drive decision-making rather than science and solid economic decisions pursued by business, we need to take a step backward to comprehend where ideas originate.

Since the invention of the printing press more than 1,000 years ago, the speed and volume of information have increased to where we receive information by the minute. There is so much information that it is difficult to read beyond the headlines.

Media organizations focus on what is sensational and then exaggerate. We repeatedly see the same pictures when there is a flood, wildfire, or crime scene. When there isn’t a panic, the media will create a panic. Good news is great, paradoxically it does not sell.

Questionable experts are quoted as factual without vetting their facts. Experts told us before 1920 that women were too emotional to vote. During WW2, experts said Black people were not smart enough to fly airplanes. In 1975, experts said pollution would cause global cooling

Today, experts are telling us that global warming is an existential threat that will become an apocalyptic event that requires the immediate elimination of fossil fuels.

How would the media hype the below events attributing them to fossil fuels C02?

1709 – Great Frost sweeps across Europe for three months. Livestock died in droves, 2,000 Swedish soldiers died in a single night, and 600,000 died from famine.

1862 – After 43 days of rain, California from Sacramento to Anaheim is four feet under

water.

water. 1911 – New England and Europe temperatures soared to 105 for 11 days, killing two thousand people in New England and forty thousand in Europe, including thousands of babies.

Global warming

When the last Ice Age ended 20,000 years ago, ice was two miles thick over much of the planet. As the ice melted, rivers, lakes, and aquifers were filled, and the ocean rose three hundred feet. Together with sunlight, the planet became green, and life flourished. There is agreement that the planet is still warming, but is the warmth accelerated by fossil fuel C02 emissions? While nobody knows the answer, questionable experts have convinced the public through the media that fossil fuel use must be eliminated.

An excellent place to start is with the question, “Is Global Warming Good or Bad.” Climate-related deaths are ten times more from cold versus heat. In the last one hundred years, climate-related deaths have decreased by 92% using heating and cooling machines powered by fossil fuel. People living in Buffalo this Christmas would have appreciated a couple of warmer degrees, as well as the thirty-plus people who died from the cold.

CO2 – natures fertilizer

C02 is essential for plant growth. Plants extract carbon from C02 to build their tissues and release oxygen into the atmosphere. The planet is getting greener with increased C02, which could help to feed more humans. As populations grew worldwide, forests were devastated before using fossil fuels for heat and cooking.

Experts who predict an apocalypse from global warming fail to consider adaption and innovation. The innovations of the last hundred and fifty years have been remarkable and could not have been achieved without fossil fuels. One hundred years ago, 80% of the population worked in agriculture, compared to 2% today. Fossil fuel-powering machines have enabled humans to use their brains vs. their backs.

Advocates for eliminating fossil fuels fail to understand the power of innovation.

1751 – Ben Franklin, with a kite, began the development of electricity.

1880 – Thomas Edison invented the light bulb.

1896 – Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone.

1975 – Bill Gates and Steve Jobs created software, launching the evolution of computers that everyone could use.

Seventy years ago, American homes had their first televisions. There were antennas on rooftops that received local television. Today, rooftop dishes receive television from all over the world. Seventy years hence, it is imaginable that satellites will collect energy from the

sun transmitting uninterrupted electricity to our factories, houses, and cars without the necessity for battery storage.

Innovation is akin to compound interest. Vast amounts of knowledge created are the starting point for new technologies. With the power of computers and artificial intelligence, scientists and engineers can accelerate innovation, creating energy that is only dreamed about today. The primary caveat are that governments restrict free people to innovate without interference and bureaucracy.

Wind and solar

Experts tell us that wind turbines and solar panels collect free energy. This is far from accurate. Electricity from wind and solar is the most expensive and least dependable of any energy source. Will factories shut down, sending workers home when the wind does not blow? Wind and solar require a fossil fuel energy backup.

We are told that batteries can store electricity when the wind does not blow or the sun does

not shine. Where will all these batteries come from, and where will they be disposed of in a dozen years? A Tesla battery weighs 1,000 pounds. It is unimaginable how many batteries would be needed to power a city. Wind and solar have been around for one hundred years.

Wind turbines and solar panels make great photo ops for politicians, but it is time to move on to innovations that can actually produce low-cost, reliable energy to lift the quality of life for all people.

Government has the cart in front of the horse. The auto industry can build EVs, but how will they be powered? Wind and solar will not provide the required electricity. Currently, batteries require Cobalt, seventy-five percent of which is mined by children and enslaved

people working for Chinese companies in Africa, earning two dollars per day. New battery technology is in the distant future.

Nuclear energy zero emissions

Since the dropping of the atomic bomb, people have irrationally feared nuclear energy. Sometimes I think that rather than being the home of the brave, we have become the land of the chickens.

Nuclear power plants cannot blow up like a bomb. People fear a disaster like Chernobyl and Fukushima. Most people believe thousands of people died from these events. The facts are that thirty people died while in the plant or fighting the fire at Chernobyl, and there were zero deaths at Fukushima.

Nuclear waste is the other argument against nuclear power plants. Spent fuel rods are usually contained at the nuclear power plant. All the spent fuel rods stored in the United States could be placed on a football field fifty feet high.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for 72% of France’s electricity. France is also using the remaining energy from spent fuel rods. Technological innovation will someday utilize the energy remaining in these rods.

Nuclear is the only energy source, other than fossil fuel, with the concentration to provide enough uninterruptible energy to supply a prosperous world.

Recently, there were breakthroughs in nuclear fusion. Instead of splitting atoms that release radiation, fusion joins atoms to create energy without emitting radiation. Small modular reactors are in development that use non-radioactive Thorium.

Rather than spending middle-class tax revenue to subsidize solar panels and EVs for the wealthy, the government should focus on energy innovation that will benefit everyone. Low-cost energy is essential for the prosperity of developed and undeveloped nations.

Fossil fuels (oil, gas, chemicals, coal)

After oil was discovered in the United States and refining began in 1860, the quality of life for humans improved dramatically:

Rather than wood destroying forests and dung for heating and cooking, developed countries use natural gas and electricity made from fossil fuels.

Rather than killing animals for their fur to keep us warm, we use polymers from oil to make much of the clothing we wear today.

Fossil fuels produce more than energy. Nearly every modern product we use today is made from fossil fuels or made with machines powered and transported by fossil fuels. Even the mask we wore during Covid was made from fossil fuel by-products.

Wind and solar only produce high-cost interruptible electricity and nothing else.

Energy economics

Fossil fuels (oil) are like any other commodity. When demand exceeds supply, prices increase as well as the inverse. In the aftermath of the 1973 Arab embargo, oil prices increased, impacting the price of every product we consume. Trillions of U.S. dollars were transferred to the Middle East, creating extraordinary wealth in many countries not friendly to the United States.

In 2022, for the first time in fifty years, the United States became a net oil exporter; however, the subsequent war on fossil fuels reduced domestic supply, and the price increased. The oil price increase created world inflation and gave Putin the money necessary to invade Ukraine.

Conclusions

Everyone should agree on maintaining and improving human flourishment on the planet. The primary difference between people living in a safe/high-quality environment and people living

in poverty is the low-cost energy supplied by fossil fuels. Denying billions of poor people access to low-cost energy and high-energy machines will keep poor people poor.

Providing money to corrupt dictators for green energy enriches the dictators but does nothing the help poor people lift themselves out of poverty.

Anyone who says we should stop drilling for oil is ignorant that fossil fuel is more than about gasoline in a car. Fossil fuels are essential to maintain our current high standard of living. The focus must be discovering low-cost energy alternatives to improve the prosperity of all people in both empowered and unempowered countries.

We use fossil fuel today because it is the most efficient, low-cost energy. When that ceases to be the case, over time, a new superior alternative will emerge because people have the freedom to innovate and compete rather than the government mandating inferior high-cost

alternatives.

While Europe and the United States are eliminating fossil fuels, China is building non-green power plants, including Modular Reactors, to become the world’s most powerful nation economically and militarily. It is time to understand the vast benefits of fossil fuels before we

reduce our standard of living and ensure poor people remain poor.

To learn more about global warming and energy, I suggest you read or listen to the Audible version of the following:

Apocalypse Never – Michael Schellenberger

False Alarm – Bjorn Lomborg

Fossil Future – Alex Epstein

Larry Bittner retired to Avila Beach in 2000, Since then, he has served on several community boards and volunteers as a driver for the Veteran’s clinic.

