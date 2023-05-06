Paso Robles teen brandishes a weapon, lands in jail

May 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Officers arrested a Paso Robles teen on Thursday after he posted a photo of himself brandishing what appeared to be a handgun on Instagram.



Working together, officers with the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Department pulled over a car driven by 19-year-old Izaiah Coleman. The teen was on probation and under an active arrest warrant.

Coleman drew the attention of officers after he brazenly posted photos of himself on social media brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

During the traffic stop, Coleman was arrested without incident. Officers searched his vehicle and located a loaded Glock handgun

with an extended magazine, which appeared to be the same gun brandished in the social media post.

Officers seized the gun and booked Coleman in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony weapons violations and probation violations.

