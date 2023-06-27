Developer to break ground on long-planned Grover Beach hotel

June 26, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Construction will soon begin on a hotel project in Grover Beach that has been in the works since 2007. [KCOY]

The hotel will be a Springhill Suites by Marriott located at 950 El Camino Real. The site is adjacent to Oxford Suites and just east of the intersection of Five Cities Drive and North 4th Street.

Excel Hotel Group purchased the property in 2021, and has worked with Grover Beach staff to obtain the permitting and approvals needed to begin construction. Over the last 16 years, the hotel project has undergone many different design concepts.

Construction is expected to last about 18 months.

