Central Coast cannabis business files countersuit against competitor

June 27, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Central Coast-based Glass House Brands and owners Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar of Santa Barbara filed a defamation lawsuit last week against a competitor who sued Glass House for the alleged illegal trafficking of cannabis.

Two weeks earlier, cannabis retailer Catalyst filed a lawsuit against Glass House for harming the legal market through alleged illegal activities. The suit accuses Glass House of selling approximately 75% of the cannabis it produces on the black market through a pot distributor.

In the defamation suit, Farrar and Kazan argue they have no knowledge of any of their distributors selling cannabis on the black market.

“This is a suit between competitors arising out of Catalyst’s outrageous, baseless, defamatory statements falsely accusing plaintiffs of illegally diverting and distributing cannabis and cannabis products throughout California and the United States,” Glass House says in its defamation suit. “Defendants launched their egregious attack on plaintiffs based on misplaced anger and hostility.”

Amid an overproduction of cannabis products, a down economy and high taxes, only 24% of cannabis businesses nationwide are currently turning a profit, according to a report by Whitney Economics. Just a year ago, 64.4% of pot businesses were operating in the black.

Glass House is the parent company of multiple cannabis grows and 10 retail shops in California. On the Central Coast, Glass House operates Farmacy cannabis stores in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Ynez. Glass House also owns Natural Healing Center (NHC) pot shops in Morro Bay and Grover Beach.

On the other side, Catalyst operates 18 retail pot shops in California, and no cultivation.

In Jan. 2023, the state began collecting cannabis excise taxes from retail sales, rather than from distributors. Farrar and Kazan argue this change in the rules resulted in lower revenue for cannabis companies that rely entirely on retail sales, such as Catalyst.

“Defendants are masquerading as righteous whistleblowers when, in reality, they are doing nothing more than spreading falsehoods about a direct competitor all for Defendants’ own financial gain, including to entice their investors and lenders to make additional capital investments into Catalyst,” according to the defamation lawsuit.

In response to the defamation suit, Catalyst CEO Elliot Lewis said on social media that Glass House had “opened up the discovery floodgates.”

“Now we got a fucking truck to drive through this discovery,” Lewis said. “We’re going to call witnesses, we’re going to subpoena fucking records. So you’ve opened the door on discovery. We didn’t even survive demurrer on our other complaint. You just opened it wide open.”

Glass House has suffered “significant economic damages” because of Catalyst’s black market allegations, according to the defamation lawsuit.

The suit seeks an injunction requiring Catalyst to remove all false statements from the internet, return of increase profits because of false claims, attorney fees, court costs and damages.

Loading...