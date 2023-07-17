One person killed another injured in stabbing in Shandon
July 17, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
One person died and another was injured during an altercation in Shandon on Sunday evening.
At 9:23 p.m., a caller reported a stabbing in Shandon in the 2nd Street area. Emergency crews arrived to find one person deceased and another suffering from multiple stab wounds. Emergency personnel transported the second victim to a hospital in an air ambulance.
The alleged assailant, however, had fled the scene.
The SLO County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place, which was lifted after deputies placed the suspect in custody.
