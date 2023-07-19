Shandon murder suspect’s victims identified
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of a stabbing in Shandon on Monday evening as 44-year-old Kelly Jean Buchanan and 52-year-old William Louis Buchanan, the assailant’s stepmother and father.
At 9:23 p.m., William Buchanan reported that his wife and he had been stabbed multiple times. Kelly Buchanan died at the home they shared with the assailant, 31-year-old Justin Buchanan.
Though William Buchanan sustained life-threatening injuries, he is currently in stable condition.
Deputies booked Justin Buchanan, who is known to suffer from mental health issues, in SLO County Jail on a no-bail warrant for homicide.
