Three teens arrested for Santa Maria murder

July 21, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers this week arrested three alleged gang members over a murder last fall in which a gunman or gunmen shot a driver, whom officers found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building.

On the night of Oct. 20, 2022, several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue in Santa Maria. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to the city’s police department.

Police discovered the driver, 33-year-old Santa Maria man Adelberto Moises Gabino, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died.

Detectives eventually identified three suspects in the case.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department SWAT Team, detectives conducted a search and arrest warrant operation in the 300 block of W. Sheila Lane. Officers arrested Armando Fuentes Chagolla, 19, without incident.

Police transported Chagolla to Santa Barbara County Jail, where authorities booked him on two warrants for charges including felony vandalism, gang member in possession of a firearm, murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a gang enhancement.

Detectives determined the other two suspects, Irvin Yair Gabino and Noe Soria Bedolla, both 19-year-ols from Santa Maria, were already in Santa Barbara County Jail for other crimes. Authorities rebooked Gabino and Bedollla on warrants for charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a gang enhancement.

All three suspects now remain in custody with their bails set at $2 million each.

The police department asks that anyone who has information about the case contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1329 or Detective Peinado at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1357.

