Serial arsonist convicted of setting fire near SLO Elks Lodge

July 21, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo man and serial arsonist faces at least 25 years in prison after a jury on Friday convicted him of intentionally setting a fire that burned a homeless camp near the SLO Elks Lodge.

On June 13, 2022, two good Samaritans who were at the Elks Lodge spotted smoke and then tried to extinguish an out-of-control fire burning in the nearby creek area, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. One of the men gabbed a shovel to put out the fire, but Bradley Norman Parrish confronted him, he testified this week in the Parrish’s arson trial.

Parrish, now 54, told the man he would fight him if he did not have a shovel in his hand, the witness testified.

After being alerted to the blaze, San Luis Obispo firefighters arrived at the scene as the fire was rapidly spreading. Firefighters contained the blaze to 20 square feet and kept it from spreading to nearby motorhomes and trailers.

Police officers located Parrish close to the scene and arrested him. At the time, Parrish was on parole and probation for multiple arson convictions, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At the conclusion of the weeklong trial, the jury convicted Parrish of aggravated arson of forest land.

Following the verdict, Parrish admitted that he had been convicted of arson on four separate occasions in the past. Three of Parrish’s prior convictions count as strikes under California’s three strikes law.

Parish now faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He currently remains in SLO County Jail, with his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

