Woman stabs man in Goleta

August 30, 2023

By Karen Velie

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 31- year-old Goleta woman for allegedly stabbing a man on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a caller reported a stabbing in the area of Encina Meadows in Goleta. Deputies arrived to find an adult male victim near a bus stop with severe lacerations. The victim informed deputies he knew his assailant, and that the attack was not random.

Responders transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies located the alleged assailant, Kebrina Alvarez, inside a residence at Encina Royale. However, she refused to leave the home.

After more than three hours, deputies entered the home and arrested the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon.

