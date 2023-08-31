Fire destroys RV and truck near Arroyo Grande
August 30, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire destroyed a truck and an RV trailer and spread to vegetation northeast of Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
At about 1:27, a caller reported the blaze burning near the 1000 block of Fox Canyon Lane, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames that were burning what remained of the truck, the RV and the vegetation.
The fire burned about a quarter-acre of vegetation.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.
