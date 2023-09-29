Pismo Beach selects new city manager

September 29, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Pismo Beach City Council selected Jeorge Garcia to be its new top executive. Council members are expected to formally approve the hire on Oct. 3.

Garcia has served Pismo Beach since 2018 as the assistant city manager, management services director, and for the last four months as interim city manager. He is replacing Jim Lewis, who took the Atascadero city manager position.

Garcia is in line to receive a base salary of $245,661 a year. He is also slated to receive a $300 monthly auto allowance.

Including his tenure with Pismo Beach, Garcia brings 15 years of municipal expertise. He previously served the California communities of Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and Villa Park.

“We are excited to announce Jorge Garcia as the City Manager for Pismo Beach,” said Mayor Ed Waage. ” His experience in city administration brings a wealth of knowledge and a desire to improve systems and collaborate with residents and stakeholders to enhance the quality of life in Pismo Beach.”

Garcia holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Chapman University and a Master of Public Administration from California State University, Fullerton.

“I would like to thank the city council for the opportunity to serve as city manager,” Garcia said. “I am humbled and honored to lead an excellent staff to achieve the City Council’s goals. I am committed to making Pismo Beach the standard of excellence, innovation, and impact, as we continue the city’s positive trajectory.”

