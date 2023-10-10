NRC rejects request to shut down Diablo Canyon reactor

October 10, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Federal regulators rejected a request from a pair of environmental groups to immediately shut down one of the two reactors at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. [The Journal Record]

Mothers for Peace and Friends of the Earth jointly filed a petition calling for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to order the immediate shutdown of Diablo Canyon Unit 1 for tests and inspections of its pressure vessel. The tests have been delayed for 20 years, the environmental groups said. They argued the equipment could fail and cause a catastrophe.

Commissioners, though, took no action on the request to immediately shut down the Unit 1 reactor and instead asked agency staff to review the matter. The commission also rejected a request to convene a hearing to reconsider a 2003 decision by NRC staff to extend the testing schedule for the Unit 1 pressure vessel until 2025.

The last inspections on the vessel took place between 2003 and 2005, according to the environmental groups.

Mothers for Peace and Friends of the Earth said in a statement that the NRC’s decision showed “a complete lack of concern for the safety and security of the people living near” the plant.

PG&E has said Diablo Canyon is in full compliance with industry guidance and regulatory standards for monitoring and evaluating the safety of the reactor vessels.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...