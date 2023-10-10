Front Page  »  

Oceano CSD director slapped with violation for illicit sewer hookup

October 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

An Oceano Community Services District board member allegedly connected a recreational vehicle to the district’s water and sewer systems without the proper permits and in violation of multiple San Luis Obispo County regulations, according to a Sept. 20 notice of violation.

After receiving a complaint that there were people living in a recreational vehicle with illicit hookups at the home of Oceano CSD Director Beverley Suneson, county code enforcement staff opened an investigation, staff said. While at Suneson’s home, county staff determined that people were living in the vehicle in violation of several county codes.

In addition, the investigator determined the recreational vehicle was illicitly hooked up to sewer and water connections, also in violation of county codes.

The county ordered Suneson to “cease the use of the RV for habitation, to remove sewer and water connections, return the RV to a state of storage, and to obtain a demolition permit for the unpermitted sewer connection used by the RV,” according to the notice of violation.

Even though Suneson removed the recreational vehicle from her property, she told CalCoastNews that no one was living in the vehicle and that it was not hooked up to sewer or water.

The Oceano CSD serves 7,600 residents and business owners in the unincorporated communities of Oceano and Halcyon with sewer and water services.

County staff sent a copy of Suneson’s notice of violation to the Oceano CSD, which plans to discuss the issue at an upcoming meeting on Oct. 11.

 


7 Comments
How about a fine?, plus the costs to send out personel for follow up inspections, wouldn’t that happen to regular folks?


3

Interesting I read about the county offering homeless $1,000 to move their RVs to private property. But it’s against County code to have an RV on your property if it is not registered in your name unless your property is designated an RV park, campground or the like.


1

“Rules for thee but not for me”


5

Many people have sewer connections for dumping their RV’s after vacation, is it really that big of deal!!!

Drive around the County and you will see homeless people living in RV’s and dumping their sewage on the ground, where’s the outrage!!!

I was born and raised in this County and my bedroom was a travel trailer in my parents back yard, we were poor and I was lucky to have my own bedroom/RV!!!


2

I don’t know how this Director can sit on a board that is meant to provide the community of Oceano with water and sewer and turn around and illegally hook into the sewer system and basically illegally dump waster into the system and not pay for the service. Which is technically stealing from the district she swore an oath to serve. I would love to know if she did in fact receive a permit for removal of the illegal sewer line and if the county came out and inspected the area to make sure that there was not contamination of the soil or sewer spillage, which could be a major health issue. I believe that the Board of Directors needs to have Director Suneson removed from her appointed position on the board for her actions and her dishonesty regarding this matter. How can the community trust a director to make discissions for them while she had no problem violating the county codes and laws all while illegally hooking into a sewer system and not paying for the service (STEALING).


10

I wouldn’t go so far as to say illegal and stealing.

She owns the property and pays for sewer and water service. Therefor these are code violations, and nonpermitted usage to her property, just like water heater replacement, air conditioning or heating unit replacement, drain repair, lighting, electrical panel replacement all require a building permit.

Don’t point your finger unless you are sure you have not violated the code yourself.


-1

Pictures speak louder than words. If you can believe a word she’s saying…… seems to me its time to get her off of the Oceano CSD


10
