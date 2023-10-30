Front Page  »  

Recall effort launched to oust SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

October 30, 2023

Supervisor Bruce Gibson

By KAREN VELIE

A citizens group launched a recall effort last week to oust San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson served the District 2 supervisor a copy of the notice at his home in Cayucos on Friday afternoon. Along with proof of service, the committee filed a notice of intent to recall with the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office shortly afterwards.

The recall effort has its roots in Gibson’s alleged failures to follow open government laws, attempts to privatize North County water, and his micromanagement of county departments.

“The decision to serve Supervisor Gibson and ‘intent to recall’ notice comes after years of misconduct, abuse of power, and betrayal of the public trust,” according to the committee. “The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson, comprised of concerned citizens from all walks of life and party affiliations, firmly believes that a change in leadership is necessary to restore the values and integrity of San Luis Obispo County.”

The committee will need to gather about 7,500 signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor could be on the March ballot.

While the voters will then decide whether or not Gibson stays in office, they will not select his replacement.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled. Before 2023, the recall election permitted voters to select a replacement. Based on Assembly Bill 2584, Gov. Newsom is now charged with appointing a District 2 supervisor if Gibson is recalled.


9 Comments
Where do I sign?


16

Who is leading the campaign? Is there a website?


22

I’m definitely left-leaning, the need to call out a problem here. This guy is an arrogant, dishonest POS and an overall embarrassment. He really needs to go. I don’t want to wait more years for an actual election.


42

It would be really funny if this sour grapes scheme somehow succeeded and Governor Newsom then appointed someone more progressive. Maybe Heidi Harmon, I wouldn’t like that, but rubbing salt in the wound like that would be some great just deserts.


-41

Recalls are democracy in action.


9

Newsom will select his replacement? As much as I would like to see “Crazy Pension Bruce Gibson” gone, I am afraid his replacement would be just as bad, or worse. Yes, absolutely, be careful how you vote. We still have Newsom in office. Why IS that?


29

From the frying pan into the fire. What could be worse Gibson or a Newsom appointee?


17

Elections have consequences. Do better next time! He’s elected – deal with it.


-23

Not as much as you think when the next majority change can just undo everything the previous majority did.


5
