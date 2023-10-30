Recall effort launched to oust SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

October 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A citizens group launched a recall effort last week to oust San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson.

The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson served the District 2 supervisor a copy of the notice at his home in Cayucos on Friday afternoon. Along with proof of service, the committee filed a notice of intent to recall with the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office shortly afterwards.

The recall effort has its roots in Gibson’s alleged failures to follow open government laws, attempts to privatize North County water, and his micromanagement of county departments.

“The decision to serve Supervisor Gibson and ‘intent to recall’ notice comes after years of misconduct, abuse of power, and betrayal of the public trust,” according to the committee. “The Committee to Support the Recall of Supervisor Bruce Gibson, comprised of concerned citizens from all walks of life and party affiliations, firmly believes that a change in leadership is necessary to restore the values and integrity of San Luis Obispo County.”

The committee will need to gather about 7,500 signatures. If successful, the recall for District 2 supervisor could be on the March ballot.

While the voters will then decide whether or not Gibson stays in office, they will not select his replacement.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill that changed the way elected officials in California can be recalled. Before 2023, the recall election permitted voters to select a replacement. Based on Assembly Bill 2584, Gov. Newsom is now charged with appointing a District 2 supervisor if Gibson is recalled.

