Student arrested, officer injured in scuffle at Paso Robles middle school

October 28, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police arrested an allegedly combative student at Daniel Lewis Middle School on Friday, and one officer sustained minor injuries while attempting to restrain the juvenile. Later in the day, police investigated a reported threat at Paso Robles High School.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a student being combative with Daniel Lewis Middle School staff. Officials quickly placed the school on a temporary lockdown.

Officers arrived at the middle school campus and contacted the student. The student refused to comply with commands, became combative with officers and needed to be restrained. One officer sustained minor injuries while detaining the student, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police arrested the student and transported him to San Luis Obispo County juvenile hall. Authorities lifted the lockdown at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Then at about 3 p.m., Paso Robles High School staff notified school resource officers of a possible threat involving violence directed toward the campus. Police immediately investigated the threat or threats and determined they were unfounded.

Investigations into both the middle and high school incidents remain ongoing. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the incidents contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

The police department says it takes all known threats to the community, and especially schools, very seriously. Police request that parents speak with their children about the seriousness and consequences of their words and actions, which can potentially lead to expulsion and criminal charges.

