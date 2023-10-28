Deputies looking for witnesses brutal assault in San Miguel

October 28, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Sheriff deputies are asking witnesses to a brutal assault outside the Dollar General store in San Miguel earlier this month to contact investigators.

On the evening of Oct. 12, Nick Bundren, 32, of Paso Robles was at the Dollar General store on the 900 block of K Street in San Miguel looking to buy matching pajamas for his family when 31-year-old Janine Cesena accused him of having a relationship with her former girlfriend, Bundren said. Bundren denied the allegation.

Cesena, who was holding a baseball bat behind her back, then beat Bundren in the back and the head with the bat. Bundren suffered a fractured skull, concussion and internal bleeding.

Officers arrested Cesena for assault.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the store on Oct. 12 at approximately 9:50 p.m. and may have seen what happened or has more information on this incident to call the detective division at (805) 781-4500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...