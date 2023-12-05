Bicyclist hit and injured on street in Arroyo Grande
December 4, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A vehicle hit and injured a bicyclist on Fair Oaks Avenue in Arroyo Grande on Monday afternoon.
According to police, a caller reported a vehicle struck a bicyclist on Fair Oaks Avenue near Valley Road. Officers arrived to find an injured bicyclist and the driver at the scene.
Responders transported the bicyclist to a local hospital for treatment of moderate to severe injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
