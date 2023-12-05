Bicyclist hit and injured on street in Arroyo Grande

December 4, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A vehicle hit and injured a bicyclist on Fair Oaks Avenue in Arroyo Grande on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a caller reported a vehicle struck a bicyclist on Fair Oaks Avenue near Valley Road. Officers arrived to find an injured bicyclist and the driver at the scene.

Responders transported the bicyclist to a local hospital for treatment of moderate to severe injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officers do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

