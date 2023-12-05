San Simeon services district considers shutting down

December 5, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Following years of mismanagement, the San Simeon Community Services District Board is scheduled to discuss several options for shutting down the district at a board meeting on Thursday, according to the meeting agenda.

Formed in 1961, the San Simeon district currently provides water, sewer, street lighting and road maintenance for approximately 160 permanent residents and up to 1,500 transient visitors. District officials are looking at either dissolution of the district or divestiture of some of its services to another agency.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson and LAFCO Executive Director Rob Fitzroy will provide information on the proposed closure of the district or divestiture of services to agencies such as the county or the Cambria Community Services District during Thursday’s meeting.

During the past 10 years, the district has faced investigations and penalties because of multiple conflicts of interest. Earlier this year, A San Simeon official settled a lawsuit with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office for illegal business practices and false advertising. And last month, district staff wrote a $42,500 check to a man as part of a settlement for allegedly encroaching on the man’s property, but the check bounced.

