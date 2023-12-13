Fire temporarily closes El Pollo Loco In Paso Robles
December 12, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A fire in a hood duct at the El Pollo Loco restaurant in Paso Robles led to the restaurant’s temporary closure on Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the restaurant located near the intersection of Highway 46 West and Highway 101. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze, which they contained to the cooking area.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze.
