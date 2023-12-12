SLO police cite 10 drivers for cell phone violations

December 12, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers issued 10 citations to drivers for hands-free cell phone violations during a distracted driving enforcement operation on Monday.

The operation, which was funded through a state grant, took place citywide, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced Tuesday morning.

Under current California law, drivers may not hold their phone or other electronic devices while driving. The law prevents drivers from using handheld phones to talk, text or use an app.

Offenses for using a handheld phone while driving are punishable by a fine. Drivers who violate the hands-free law twice within 36 months will have a point added to their driver’s record.

The police department says if you have an important phone call or need to program directions, pull over to a safe parking spot. Likewise, silence your phone or put it somewhere you cannot reach while driving, police say.

