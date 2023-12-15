Officers plan DUI checkpoints in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande
December 15, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles police announced separate plans to conduct DUI checkpoints in their cities at undisclosed locations on Saturday evening.
From 6 p.m. to 1 p.m., Paso Robles police will hold a DUI checkpoint at a location determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety.
From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Arroyo Grande officers will hold a checkpoint at a location with a history of DUI related crashes. Officers will check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” said Arroyo Grande Chief Michael Martinez. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Officers remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
