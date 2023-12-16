Man gets 25 years to life for raping, impregnating teen in Nipomo

December 15, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced a man to 25 years to life in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl, whom he impregnated.

Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago, now 30, raped the victim on April 29, 2021 at a home in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. At the conclusion of a nine-day trial, jurors convicted Ramonsantiago of forcible rape.

The jury also convicted Ramonsantiago of an enhancement for personally inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, which led to him receiving a sentence of 25 years to life. The great bodily injury allegation was based on the fact that Ramonsantiago’s sexual assault resulted in pregnancy, according to prosecutors.

“The violence and trauma suffered by the young survivor is what one would see in a horror movie,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this crime to a jury is remarkable. We are thankful to the jury for their focused attention in this very emotional and raw case and acknowledge the impact it has had on them as individuals.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...