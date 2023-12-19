One man killed, another wounded in Santa Maria shooting
December 18, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot two men in Santa Maria Sunday afternoon, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported the shooting in the 500 block of W. Cook Street. Shortly afterwards, officers arrived at the scene where a shooting occurred during a large residential gathering, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Responders located the two victims at the scene. They attempted lifesaving measures on one of the men, but could not save him.
Emergency personnel transported the other victim to the hospital. He arrived at the hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive.
Detectives and crime lab personnel came out to the scene. Detectives have taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing. Police have not made any arrests.
The Santa Maria Police Department asks that anyone who has information about the case contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1329 or the department’s Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.
Sunday’s killing marked the fifth homicide in Santa Maria this year.
