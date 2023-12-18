Santa Maria Police arrest suspects for robbing postal worker, stealing mail

December 18, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria Police officers on Sunday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service mail carrier and then stealing residents’ mail.

On Tuesday, a suspect robbed a mail carrier at knifepoint. The thief stole the mail carriers keys, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Over the next few days, police received multiple reports of mail and package thefts from secured mailboxes.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Santa Maria officers located a person at the Motel 6 on N. Preisker Lane who matched the description of the robbery suspect. After further investigation, officers determined the suspect was in possession of items that had been reported stolen from secured mailboxes.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Michael Cantero and 37-year-old Christina Pichardo for several felonies, including robbery and theft-related offenses.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing. Police request that anyone who has information about the case call (805) 928-371 ext. 2278.

