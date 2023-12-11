One person killed in single vehicle crash in San Simeon
December 11, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
One person was killed on Monday morning after a vehicle crashed head-on into construction equipment on Highway 1 in San Simeon, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 8 a.m., a full-side SUV was headed northbound on Highway 1 near Hearst Castle Road when it crashed head-on into construction equipment. The crash propelled the SUV off the road and through a fence.
Emergency personnel pronounced the driver deceased at the scene. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
