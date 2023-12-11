Foundation awards grants to 16 Central Coast restaurants

December 11, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Christmas came early for 16 Central Coast restaurant owners. The California Restaurant Foundation awarded $5,000 grants to three independently owned restaurants in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and 11 in Ventura County.

SLO County award winners include the Honeymoon Cafe in Pismo Beach, Seeds in San Luis Obispo and Chulos Cafe and Cantina in Templeton. Winners in Santa Barbara County include Plenty on Bell in Los Alamos, Goleta Sushi House and SOhO Restaurant and Music Club in Santa Barbara.

The grants were funded by donations from PG&E, SoCalGas and San Diego Gas and Electric.

The foundation, a nonprofit that invests in and empowers California restaurants and their workforce, awarded 182 restaurants with $5,000 grants during the second half of 2023.

Designed to invest in the long-term health of California’s independent restaurants, the $5,000 grants can be used for equipment and technology upgrades, unforeseen hardship, employee retention bonuses and employee training. Since the resilience fund’s inception, the fund has provided nearly $6 million in financial assistance to 1,325 independent restaurants across California.

