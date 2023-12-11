Juvenile shot and killed in Santa Maria

December 11, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and killed a male juvenile in a park on the northwest side of Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon, according to the city’s police department.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the shooting in the 1300 block of N. Western Avenue. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

In addition, investigators have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Santa Maria police ask that anyone who has information about the shooting contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805)928-3781 ext. 1682.

Police say the killing marked the fourth homicide in Santa Maria this year.

