Juvenile shot and killed in Santa Maria
December 11, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A gunman shot and killed a male juvenile in a park on the northwest side of Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon, according to the city’s police department.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the shooting in the 1300 block of N. Western Avenue. Police have not yet released the name of the victim.
In addition, investigators have not released information about a possible suspect in the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Santa Maria police ask that anyone who has information about the shooting contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805)928-3781 ext. 1682.
Police say the killing marked the fourth homicide in Santa Maria this year.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines