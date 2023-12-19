One person killed, two injured in crash on Highway 166

December 19, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed and two people suffered major injuries in a single vehicle crash on Highway 166 east of Aliso Canyon Road on Monday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported the collision in Santa Barbara County west of New Cuyama. CHP officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Express had crashed and landed on its roof.

Investigators determined 19-year-old Javier Santos was driving eastbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, struck a dirt embankment and rolled on its roof.

A female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her name is not being released pending notification of her next of kin.

Emergency personnel transported the driver and a male passenger to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

