Pacific Western bank and Banc of California complete merger
December 3, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Pacific Western Bank and Banc of California announced last week they completed a merger. The combined bank will now operate under the Banc of California name.
Following the merger, Banc of California is now the third-largest bank headquartered in California, according to a press release.
The combined bank will now operate more than 70 branches in California, as well as branches in North Carolina and Colorado. The merged bank has more than 2,200 employees.
Prior to the merger, Pacific Western Bank had five local branch locations from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
