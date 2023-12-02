SLO County developer facing money laundering and fraud charges

December 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Federal prosecutors revealed plans this week to file additional charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and access device fraud against San Luis Obispo County developer Ryan Wright, according to a Nov. 27 declaration by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Rybarczyk.

FBI agents arrested Wright, 37, formerly known as “Ryan Petetit,” on Oct. 30 on a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice. He is currently being held without bail at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prosecutors plan to file a superseding indictment on Dec. 13 to add the additional charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and access device fraud. The additional charges will allege, among other things, that Wright diverted funds from investors and his business partner to pay criminal defense attorneys he hired regarding the federal investigation into the corruption and obstruction charges he is currently facing.

Wright and his partner and co-conspirator John Belsher’s business, PB Companies, allegedly paid nearly $100,000 in bribes and gifts to former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill, who advocated for the company’s projects. Wright was arrested and held without bail amid a civil fraud trial because of concerns he would flee and continue to obstruct justice, according to court records.

The lawsuit, filed by Jeff and Debora Chase in 2018, accuses Wright and Belsher of bilking the Chases out of more than $2 million they invested in three of the developers’ projects. The trial is ongoing with multiple pauses, some caused by the defendants’ frequent failures to follow court rules.

The civil trial is scheduled to resume on Dec. 7.

Wright filed a petition on Nov. 20 asking the court to review the order holding him without bail. However, the hearing on the petition was canceled after it was determined the Federal Public Defender would no longer represent Wright in the criminal case.

Prosecutors produced 16,529 pages of documents to Wright’s previous counsel. However, the government still has a substantial number of documents, “such as evidence seized from digital devices belonging to another individual,” to produce to Wright, according to the declaration.

Wright is due back in federal court for a status conference on Dec. 8 regarding his need to hire an attorney or elect to represent himself.

