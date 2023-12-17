SLO County gas falls below $5 gallon, find the lowest prices

December 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Amid tepid demand and low crude oil prices, the cost of gas is continuing to fall. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped 13 cents during the past week to $4.92, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped 11 cents to $4.40 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices dropped nine cents to $3.06 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.86.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.77 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.85 Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $3.87 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.09 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.27 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.29 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.39 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.39 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.43

