Worker dies from fall through Lompoc roof

December 13, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A worker died after falling through the roof of a building in Lompoc on Tuesday, according to the city’s police department.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a fellow roofer with the out-of-country company reported the fall at 413 N. N Street. Lompoc police, firefighters and medics then went to the scene where they found employees of an out-of-county roofing company.

The workers said one of their colleagues had accidentally fallen through the roof and into the building below. Firefighters entered the building to locate the victim. The person had sustained critical injuries, and responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

In accordance with state rules, authorities immediately notified the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA), the property owner and the owner of the roofing company, who responded to the scene. Officials are withholding the name of the victim until relatives have been notified of the death.

